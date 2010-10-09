October 5, 2016 :
To submit a piece to Believers Bay for publication you’ll have to do three things initially.
1. Register as a new member
2. Confirm your registration
3. Post a comment below stating that you’d like to submit a piece for consideration. Don’t put personal contact information in this post. I have access to the personal contact information you provided when you joined the membership.
After I review your comment I’ll promote your membership level to writer access.
Then you’ll log in, scroll down, on the right hand side you’ll find Important Links. Click on Site Admin. You’ll see an option on the left hand side for Posts. Click it and add a new post. This is where you’ll be submitting your piece.
Once it’s submitted for review it will remain in a private, unpublished area for the Editor to read and approve or disapprove.
We accept freelance writers and columnists.
Freelance Writer – an individual who has written something and wishes to DONATE it for publication to Believer’s Bay. This individual will receive no payment for their work.
Columnist – a freelance writer who has been invited to join our staff and is asked to submit writing pieces on a regular basis. The columnist will be publicly listed as a member of the staff of Believer’s Bay. This is an unpaid, voluntary position.
Bio
If you would like a short biography posted at the bottom of your article please include that bio in each article. If you don’t include a bio in your article submission no bio will be published. We will accept one web site link and one email link. Both links will be made active so readers can visit your site or email you easily.
Copyright
Believer’s Bay is copyrighted. We use one-time electronic publication rights. ALL submissions are perpetually placed on the site. Don’t submit an article unless you agree to allow perpetual archiving.
Simultaneous submissions are acceptable to us but you should always be careful not to offend other editors. ALL other rights are retained by the author.
Believer’s Bay maintains a copyright notice on each page of the website. However, if your work has not been registered with the Copyright Office and you want it to be, that will be up to you.
How can I continue submitting to Believer’s Bay?
1. Make sure you’ve logged in to your account
2. In the column to the far right scroll down until you get to Important Links
3. Under Important Links click the Site Admin link. This will take you to your profile page
4. In the column on the left look for Posts. Click the posts link. Under Posts you should see an option called Add New. Click that. This is where you submit your pieces. They’ll be placed in an area that holds pending pieces for approval. I’ll need to manually approve them before they can be seen by anyone.
I would like to submit a few pieces for your consideration. Do you publish material someone has already published in a blog?
Yes, Cecelia, I accept material someone has already published elsewhere. I’m looking forward to your submissions.
Dear Tim,
Thank you so much for posting my article! For months now I have been searching the internet for Christian sites. My husband can vouch for this that before I even registered to your site I told him yours was the most professional I had seen. After reading your bio I now know why.
With your permission I would like to post a link on my FaceBook Profile page. Not only will my friends read my article it will give your site exposure. For those like my parents who have no computer yet I would like to send e-mails with the link. My sister can print this out for mom and dad to read. Thanks again! I look forward to writing more for your site.
Thank you for those kind words, Cathy. Please feel free to share a link to this site any place you feel it would be appropriate. Those who submit pieces here do so to honor the Lord and minister to others.
The only thing I ask is that you don’t spam others. Don’t send links to places that are inappropriate. Don’t harass those sites that don’t like this sort of thing. For instance, don’t post the link on an athiest forum. 🙂
I’m pretty sure you’re already sensitive to that. I only mention it because others will see it who may not think abou that.
I’m looking forward to more great work from you.
Dearest Tim,
This has opened a new door for me. I have even gone through wordpress.com to create my own blog! That will be interesting considering my illiteracy in that area! If I can get through FaceBook and all the changes it makes surely I can do this!
Of course I will use discretion with the link. I know how it feels to receive ones I don’t want to read.
Cathy
Hi Tim – I posted my peice to Public Chat, when I meant for it to go to articles. Any way to change it ? Thanks again for your patience – Jannette
Thank you for welcoming to your site. It’s a beautiful website accentuated by that lovely view of the Bay. Can I submit a written piece? I am not a professional writer by any means but I enjoy the activity of writing for God. My blog address might be misleading by its title, but its my devotions I write in fun for my son and husband so they have daily devotions they can relate to….just humor but written to in no way offend God. Thanks again….
Hi Donna,
I really appreciate you considering Believers Bay as a place to submit some of your writing. Thank you for such lovely compliments.
You don’t have to be a professional writer to submit. If God has moved you to submit something then that’s enough credentials for me. 😉
I checked out your blog. I found it quite humorous, yet you manage to spead God’s truth and wisdom using that humor.
I would contend that anyone who’s writing quality work on a daily basis is truly professional in their writing.
Tim, I strongly believe that I am going to enjoy writing on believers bay. As I said in my email I thank you for this great opportunity to do so. Also, for being a great man of God with a great vision for the people of God. My objective is to share the knowledge that God has given me as it relates to addiction and recovery in hope of helping an addict, or a family that has been devastated by this national tragedy .
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) estimates that a combined $276 billion was spent or lost in 2005 on health care, lost productivity, premature death, auto accidents and crime relating to drug and alcohol abuse. Approximately three-quarters of that money came from public sources, it found.
About $18 billion of the tab went for treatment, even though fewer than 15% of the estimated 22 million Americans who engage in substance abuse actually seek treatment. 21.8 million Americans ages 12 and over use alcohol and drugs regularly; and $468 Billions spent in 2005 by US Government for addiction health care cost
My question now is; with so much money spent on substance abuse treatment and prevention, and the thousands of addicts that attend 12-steps programs and all the consequences that are a result of addiction, than why does it seem like were losing the battle against addiction? Secondly, why is it so hard to overcome an addiction.
In spite of all of these things, what is it about addiction to drugs and alcohol that it is so hard to break the cycle? Are we missing something? What about 12-steps, how come many addicts cannot seem to recover by this model of recovery? This will be the focus of my writings. I intend to answer these hard questions about addiction and recovery. I encourage feedback.
Wow, those are quite some statistics! Your questions are very penetrating. Definitely something to examine. I’m looking forward to your posts.
I want to Thank You, Tim, for posting my article on Believers Bay. It was so exciting when I logged in and saw it…And loved meeting your Wife. Thanks again!
Thank you, Donnah for submitting your aritlce. It’s bold writers like yourself who lift their voices in print who make a difference in this world. As for the wife, well what can I say. She’s a cutie pie. I’m glad she got over her shyness and decided she had something worthwhile to share.
Tim,
Hello again! Would you please make sure the article, “I Don’t Want to Be a Christian”, has its feature picture up? It’s not been inserted up to this point. Thanks much!
By the way, thanks for this great site. It’s easy to use now that I’ve got the hang of it. It presents nicely also.
Good Morning Tim
I have enjoyed looking through the blogs here on Believers Bay! I very much would love to submit Free-Lance pieces for your consideration.
I am a counselor at a Rescue Mission and I have articles I would like to submit that may enlighten people about homelessness. I also have biblical training and was a pastor for many years and would also enjoy writing material about important issues that Christians face.
Thanks for your consideration!
Hi Kelly, you’re all set. I’ve upgraded your membership level to writer. Submit your piece(s) and I’ll get them set up on the site. Thanks for considering Believers Bay as a place to share your wisdom.
Hello Tim,
Thank you for creating Believer’s Bay. I am a Believer who loves the Lord, studying the word, and writing what I get out of my Bible study. I would like to share some of my writing here although it may not fit in with the style. What do I need to do next?
Thank you and God bless you!
Mimi
Hello Mimi,
Sorry it took me so long to respond to this comment. Our email exchange left me very hopeful that you’ll be one of our new columnists. I’m looking forward to your first submission.
Tim
Hello Mr. Mosley,
I read your commentary regarding leaving your prayer request at the alter and not praying about that request again.
As you mentioned, the Bible is very clear about praying without ceasing. However, the Word also teaches Jesus’ Yoke is easy and his burdens are LIGHT. Mathew 11:28-30. So I believe that most are saying (myself), that we are casting that care on Jesus(leaving it on the alter and not carrying it as a burden or worring) but continuing to pray. Blessings
Hi Tim,
It doesn’t appear I have “writer’s access.” Also, I was wondering if my article is published with you, can it then also be published elsewhere?
Thank you,
MK Bashlor
Did you let me know you wanted to have writer’s access? Did you read the instructions at the top of the page? Yes, you can publish it anywhere you like. You own the copyright on your own work. Some places where you want to submit your writing for publication may refuse to publish any piece you own once it has been published anywhere else.
As a security process nobody has access to the writer’s area. This is done to deal with overwhelming amounts of spam. This also gives me the opportunity to review your writing to give me a chance to assess your spirit. Not every writer is a good match for writing for Believers Bay. I turn down those who aren’t a good match.
Once I assess your writing skills and the spirit of your writing and even possibly work with you to help you modify your writing style a bit I’ll approve your writing piece by piece. After a few articles or sometimes even a single article I’ll give you full access to the writer’s area.
So, to recap here’s how things work.
* Anyone can read the site.
* Those who ask to submit are given access. They can’t automatically publish. Their writing pieces are placed on hold until I personally review and approve them.
* Those whose skills and spirit are a good match for Believers Bay are given full access to publish their writing without review.
Hopefully, you’ll be one of those writers. We’ll see. You may just as easily feel that Believers Bay and I are not a good match for you. We’ll try each other on for size and see how it goes. I’ll set you up so you can submit your pieces and we’ll take it from there.
Thank you Tim,
I’m learning as much as I can about the entire publishing process. But I much prefer the writing part of it. I am thrilled to show you my first article. I hope you like it. And thank you for the opportunity.
MK Bashlor
Hi Tim,
I would like to submit an article. It appears I do not have access yet.
Thanks,
MK Bashlor
Tim, was there a reason you don’t want to approve me as a writer? I don’t think you have even seen my writings have you?
Hello Katie,
What makes you think I didn’t approve you as a writer? I have approved you as a writer. You were approved over 6 weeks ago. You’re correct in assuming I haven’t seen any of your writings as you haven’t submitted anything to be read. To my knowledge you didn’t direct me to a blog or a web page or web pages where your writing could be read online.
I was able to find your blog & your Facebook page. I didn’t check out your Twitter feed, though. I learned a lot about you from them. Well, I learned about what you shared there.
I see in your membership record you’re a freelance writer, singer, mental health advocate and addiction recovery specialist.
I’m sure if you’ve been writing freelance for any length of time you are aware that there are procedures to follow to get published.
Aggressiveness isn’t one of the procedures. You didn’t take time to read how to submit pieces initially. Now you apparently are unaware of how to use the access you have to submit them. Implying that I have unfairly rejected your writing isn’t the proper way to handle things. Try being less aggressive in the future. That doesn’t fit within the spirit of Believers Bay.
I’m not sure what a mental health advocate includes so I won’t reference that.
Addiction recovery takes time. There are successes and failures. Many of them are accompanied by mood swings, false starts and misunderstandings on the part of the person recovering. I have a family member who started with recovery and is now a social worker. Otherwise I wouldn’t be so familiar with the recovery process.
To recap. You haven’t been rejected as a writer for Believers Bay. Your writings haven’t been rejected as you haven’t submitted any. You have had access to submitting pieces and still have access to submit your writings. I’m looking forward to being able to read your writings so I can determine whether they are a good fit.
Sorry about the misunderstanding. I noticed other writers were granted access. I didn’t notice that I was. But it’s not a big deal. I know that you are careful with your ministry and are looking only for writings that are a good fit.
Recovery is a fascinating field, I am writing a book about it currently. It is nice to see you have experience with it. You probably have quite a bit to say about it yourself.
Thank you for your encouragement and support. God bless you,
Katie Bashlor