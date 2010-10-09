October 5, 2016 :

New Writers & Columnists Welcome!

Watch this video to learn how to submit something to Believers Bay. You should also read the rest of the post to learn more.

CLICK HERE TO SEE HOW TO SUBMIT A PIECE TO BELIEVERS BAY!

To submit a piece to Believers Bay for publication you’ll have to do three things initially.

1. Register as a new member

2. Confirm your registration

3. Post a comment below stating that you’d like to submit a piece for consideration. Don’t put personal contact information in this post. I have access to the personal contact information you provided when you joined the membership.

After I review your comment I’ll promote your membership level to writer access.

Then you’ll log in, scroll down, on the right hand side you’ll find Important Links. Click on Site Admin. You’ll see an option on the left hand side for Posts. Click it and add a new post. This is where you’ll be submitting your piece.

Once it’s submitted for review it will remain in a private, unpublished area for the Editor to read and approve or disapprove.

We accept freelance writers and columnists.

Freelance Writer – an individual who has written something and wishes to DONATE it for publication to Believer’s Bay. This individual will receive no payment for their work.

Columnist – a freelance writer who has been invited to join our staff and is asked to submit writing pieces on a regular basis. The columnist will be publicly listed as a member of the staff of Believer’s Bay. This is an unpaid, voluntary position.

Bio

If you would like a short biography posted at the bottom of your article please include that bio in each article. If you don’t include a bio in your article submission no bio will be published. We will accept one web site link and one email link. Both links will be made active so readers can visit your site or email you easily.

Copyright

Believer’s Bay is copyrighted. We use one-time electronic publication rights. ALL submissions are perpetually placed on the site. Don’t submit an article unless you agree to allow perpetual archiving.

Simultaneous submissions are acceptable to us but you should always be careful not to offend other editors. ALL other rights are retained by the author.

Believer’s Bay maintains a copyright notice on each page of the website. However, if your work has not been registered with the Copyright Office and you want it to be, that will be up to you.