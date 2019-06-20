Who Are You?
Sarah sighed and looked up from the computer at her airport reservation counter to regard the mass of angry passengers that were clamoring for replacement flights. It had happened so suddenly after the line of thunderstorms had shut down several routes, and now these stranded passengers required rebooking.
If there was any consolation, she realized that the suddenly appearing crowd had formed themselves into a ragged line in front of her counter. However, just as she was about to speak to the next person, there was a commotion in the line as a rotund blowsy man pushed his way to the front of the line.
“I’ve got to get the next flight!” he bellowed at her. “And it has to be in first class!”
Sarah tried to keep her smile. “Sir, I’ll be glad to help you when it’s your turn but these people were ahead of you. If you get back in line and wait I’ll be with you as soon as I can.”
The man leaned toward Sarah, his lip curled in a challenge. “Look, you idiot, I missed my flight and it’s your blasted fault! Now I can’t be stuck here in this dingy little airport when I’ve got an important meeting to get to on the other side of the country. So don’t give me any of that drivel about waiting my turn!” His leaned a fraction closer. “Do you know who I am?”
Then as others in line began to whisper and shuffle around Sarah picked up the PA microphone. “May I have your attention please?” she announced and her voice was clearly audible to anyone in the area. “We have a passenger here who doesn’t know who he is. If anyone can identify him please come forward.”
The now red faced man seemed almost ready to climb the counter just as others in the crowd surged forward so quickly he was pushed aside. Meanwhile others behind them burst into applause!
Sarah certainly used a used a unique response to the man’s no doubt rhetorical question, but it’s also something we might ask ourselves. Who are you? But most important – in a spiritual sense who are you?
Are you a confident assured, confident believer, stepping out into life with faith and trust in God and in his care and provision? Or are you shrunken cowering and fearful Christian who slinks through life in trepidation at the likelihood of a new challenge?
Your answer will probably determine how you live your Christian life. Indeed, who are you?
