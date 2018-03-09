I stroked the hand of a chimpanzee this summer as he gazed at me. He was being carried on the back of an employee through a zoo in Asia, mingling freely with zoo guests. It was a thrilling moment, but also a little frightening.

Chimpanzees are fascinating and often funny animals. Those of us who grew up on Curious George books may think of them as nearly human and full of adventure. Young chimps appear in movies as clever, adorable sidekicks of people. However, there can be a dangerous side to these animals as well. No matter how cute they may be, chimpanzees are still wild animals

Just as we cannot domesticate every kind of animal, we also find it difficult to tame things within ourselves. This is true of attitudes and thoughts. Perhaps the most troublesome things to tame are our tongues. As James 3:7-8 says, “All kinds of animals, birds, reptiles and sea creatures are being tamed and have been tamed by mankind, but no human being can tame the tongue. It is a restless evil, full of deadly poison.”

It probably doesn’t take you very long to remember a time when the potential poison of the tongue was loosed on you, or by you. It might be that harsh comment from years ago that you still can’t quite forget. Maybe it’s angry interchange between you and a family member or coworker that is still hanging in the air. There are so many ways for the tongue to harm – through gossip, lies, sarcasm, or angry attacks. Whether the wounds are old or fresh, they still cause pain.

The good news is that our words can also be used for good. If you have ever saved a handwritten note or an email message with sincere words of encouragement, if you’ve ever watched someone’s face light up at a few words of praise, you’ve seen that positive power at work. Lives have been changed by the affirming words of a friend, family member, or mentor. “The words of the reckless pierce like swords, but the tongue of the wise brings healing.” (Prov 12:18)

So how do we use the power of language responsibly and lovingly? The answers can be found in a couple of lessons learned from encounters with the chimpanzee.

Acknowledge and respect the power involved

Scientists say that adult male chimps have 5-6 times the strength of a human male. When that strength is unleashed, it can be deadly. The same is true with the tongue. Great damage to hearts, lives, and reputations has been caused by careless or cruel words.

The old adage about sticks and stones breaking bones, but words never hurting us is simply not Biblical. Nor does it match our own life experiences. “The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit.” (Prov 18:21). We can start by admitting the impact of what we choose to say, or fail to say, to those we care about.

Be watchful

People harmed by chimps have often gotten very comfortable with them. A graduate student in anthropology was attacked by chimps he had been working with for months. He forgot the strength of the creatures he was interacting with and let down his guard.

In regard to our tongues, we can also get complacent. Then, suddenly, we are horrified by what we hear coming out of our own mouths. Just yesterday I found myself needing to apologize to my son for something I said.

No matter how kind we think we are, no matter how long we have been walking with Christ, we can never assume we have tamed our tongues. It is a battle we will need to fight throughout our lives and it is not one we can successfully fight alone. Thankfully, we don’t have to. We can join King David in asking for help from the only One whose strength is great enough to conquer our tongues. “Set a guard over my mouth, Lord; keep watch over the door of my lips.” (Psalm 141:3)

Power can be used for great good, but can also cause great harm. Although it is not a large muscle, the tongue is a very powerful one, in more ways than one. As people called to love others as Christ has loved us, we need to respect that power and protect others’ hearts as we use it.