Becoming a Better Fan

Though I had planned to leave nearly twenty minutes earlier, I couldn’t tear myself away from the scene in front of me. My heart was moved by their bravery as teen after teen took a turn at the karaoke event. Each student who stepped up to the microphone put their abilities were on public view, making them subject to the judgment of their peers.

There were a few rowdy crowd-pleasing sing alongs, and a couple of fairly polished performances. Several of the soloists made good use of facial expression and movement, and one girl even had some props. Then came the moment I had been afraid of all along. A boy chose a song from a popular musical, and failed to find the right pitches to fit the key of the accompaniment or even the correct melody. It was a painful three minutes, but he seemed totally unaware of his lack of skill.

As he finished, I held my breath, wondering how the other youth would respond. An amazing and wonderful thing happened. The crowd gave him the same applause and cheers all the other performers had received, and he sat down with his dignity intact. The supportive and loving environment was a beautiful thing to see.

To me that night was a picture of something much bigger than karaoke. The risks those teens took on a temporary stage made me think of the ways that many of us need to perform on a daily basis. Students submit their academic work to the scrutiny of their teachers. Athletes compete, subject to the praise or criticism of coaches and spectators. Musicians and actors audition for positions in ensembles and shows. Employees must please their bosses. The responses we receive for our efforts can inspire or dishearten us.

In the same way, the feedback we give to others every day is powerful. It is true in professional settings, and I believe it is even more so in personal interactions. The closer the relationship, the greater the impact. Our tone of voice, facial expressions, and words can either elevate or deflate the spirits of our friends and family. What should our response be to that kind of power?

Paul’s letters to believers in the early church are filled with instructions about how those in the body of Christ should live together. One of his clear teachings is that we are meant to encourage and strengthen one another. Three passages specifically use the phrase “build one another up”.

Therefore encourage and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” 1 Thes 5:11

Each of us should please his neighbor for his good, to build him up.” Romans 15:2

Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs” Ephesians 4:29

Our words and actions are meant to be gracious, to benefit others, and to strengthen their faith. There is a place for loving correction and constructive feedback, but I’m guessing most of the people we know are in even greater need of unqualified acceptance. The confidence to take risks, to struggle, and to grow is built on that kind of love.

With regret, I have to admit that those who need it the most from me probably receive it the least. That’s why I am grateful for the evening I spent in the karaoke room. I needed that reminder to acknowledge the courage and the progress in even the ‘out-of-tune’ efforts of those around me. This year, I want to become an expert booster and builder of hearts. So, I’m practicing my clapping, whistling, and cheering. There’s plenty of room on the bleachers if you’d like to join me.