Someone recently shared a beautiful story about what they witnessed at a young man’s funeral. I was given permission to share this story in the hopes that it would encourage others. Losing a loved one can be one of the most emotionally painful things we can experience. It’s especially painful when it’s someone who is young. However, even in the midst of our pain and sadness, God can turn our mourning into joy because He will use what the devil means for evil and turn it around for our good. This is exactly what happened at this funeral.

It was a young man, twenty-nine years old and he was a believer. He was also a musician and he used his gift to spread the love of God. He tragically passed away in an accident and left behind a young daughter but he also left behind a ministry that touched so many lives and he probably never realized it. Just like everyone else, he had setbacks and fell down but he always got back up. He never stopped pressing toward the goal which God called him to. It wasn’t his failures that were remembered but how he got back up and allowed God to work in his life. As the pastor spoke about how this young man lived his life, God moved and spoke to the hearts of the people in attendance. Although, they were celebrating the life of this young man, God got the glory. At the end, the pastor asked if there was anyone who wanted to give their lives to Jesus Christ and about forty people answered the call. People’s hands raised up as if reaching towards heaven for a Loving and Almighty God that is able to deliver, heal and comfort. A God who is willing to accept them where they are and use them to accomplish great things in this world.

Our lives minister to others whether we realize it or not. this story made me ask the question, what is my life ministering. If I were to leave this world today, would my life inspire anyone to give their life to Christ? Have I truly allowed people to see Christ work through me? The purpose of every believer is to bring as many people to Christ and the main way we do that is by the way we live our lives. We should all strive to hear God say, “well done, good and faithful servant.”