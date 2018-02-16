There is a mirror in our home that I am especially fond of. My daughter and I have dubbed it “the skinny mirror”. This mirror seems to magically erase ten pounds, so that places that are a bit too round appear sleeker and firmer. A glance in this mirror when trying on an outfit dispenses an extra dose of confidence.

The obvious drawback is that the mirror doesn’t match the truth. It soothes me with an airbrushed version of my level of fitness. This may be pleasant temporarily, but leads to unhappy moments of reckoning when I look in a more accurate mirror or see a photo of myself. Then I can no longer turn a blind eye to the consequences of indulgent treats or deny the increasingly snug fit of my jeans.

That tendency to try to fool others and ourselves lies deep within our human nature. It goes beyond choosing clothing that camouflages our imperfections and looking for the flattering camera angle. We present carefully chosen versions of our lives to those around us in many ways. The frantic housecleaning an hour before company arrives, the smiling faces we present at the P.T.A. meeting or Sunday morning worship even when we’re hurting, the matching outfits and smiles in the annual family photo are familiar examples.

While people have always put forth great effort to manage our images, the temptation and pressure is greater now than ever. In the social media world, most of us share our highlights and happy milestones. We don’t tend to capture and post images of our failures, hurts, or disappointments. This is not all bad. Showing friends and family who may live at a distance what is happening in our work, our interests, and with our families is a great way to stay in touch. Sharing vacation photos lets us relive relaxing landscapes or exciting experiences. But when we hide behind selective public posts, we can end up lonelier than ever. We become prisoners of the images we have so carefully created.

How can we find freedom and connection? Through a commitment to be real and honest. It begins with refusing to lie to ourselves, and coming clean before God. Honestly facing the darkness within our own hearts and accepting his offered forgiveness creates the pathway to relationship. What sweet relief it is to stop hiding and walk into his open arms!

Assurance of God’s loving acceptance is the foundation for real relationship with others. As a flawed but loved and forgiven person I can give and receive deep, authentic friendship. No need for the exhausting effort of presenting a perfect front. In these relationships my friends and I can give one another deep support. We can also help one another see our reflections more clearly. A good friend is a kind, but honest mirror. It saves so much heartache when a caring friend gently helps us examine a problem area before it gets out of control.

Two weeks ago over a meal and great conversation, a loved one gently challenged the way I had commented on an event in my week, warning me about letting bitterness take hold. Having that hurting place in my heart exposed was a bit painful, and tears instantly sprang to my eyes. But I am so grateful the ugliness was pointed out, so that it could be rooted out. The places inside me that were getting twisted up by resentment and self-pity needed to be brought to the light. Several days of praying and thinking helped untangle my thoughts and return my emotions to a healthier, more God-honoring place.

We all enjoy words of praise. Having our strengths affirmed feels good, and it can motivate us to continue our efforts in an endeavor. This kind of feedback is enjoyable for the giver and receiver.While encouraging others in this way is a loving thing to do, it is not loving to hide from difficult truths. Proverbs 27:5-6 puts it this way, “Better is open rebuke than hidden love. Wounds from a friend can be trusted, but an enemy multiplies kisses.”

I value friends who lovingly speak truth to me. The one who is willing to say the hard thing that ten others know needs to be said is doing me a real service, and may save me a great deal of heartache. Facing the truth about the condition of my heart allows me to bring it before my Savior for forgiveness and healing. I can then step closer to the freedom Jesus wants for me.

I’m not ready to discard the skinny mirror yet, but maybe over time I will gain the same appreciation for mirrors that present less-flattering but more truthful reflections of my outer condition that I have for my dear, truth-telling friends.

