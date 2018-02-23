The Secret Ingredient

My mother-in-law’s tiramisu is the stuff of legend. Relatives and friends rave over it; close family members wait eagerly for the Christmas gathering and summer picnic, when she will unfailingly serve the Italian custard and coffee confection. Many have asked for her recipe, but few have attempted the dessert. I have never tasted its equal at any restaurant. The reason? Her “secret ingredient”.

You won’t find this ingredient in any store, though it is true that Fran will not skimp on any of the elements in her recipe. She only buys the best to put into what she serves her family. We all tease her, though we appreciate her status as a devoted proponent of fresh, whole, and organic foods. No whipped cream from a spray can for her! She buys cartons of whipping cream and beats them in her mixer.

Mention her refusal to take any shortcuts in her cooking and baking, and you are getting close. Fran is the quintessential “from scratch” cook and baker. This includes pasta and gnocchi, and all desserts that are served on her table. Because of the work involved, neither her cannoli nor her tiramisu can be made from start to finish the day that they will be served. Many steps and many hours are involved. Though she gets tired and her knees may ache, Fran does all this several times a year. Why? The answer to that is her secret ingredient.

Love.

My mother-in-law spends hours and sometimes days making a meal that will most likely be eaten in under an hour, because she loves her family. She puts her heart into serving others, by serving food that cannot be duplicated in any box or can, or even at a restaurant. In giving of her time and considerable experience with food, she is giving of herself. It’s a gift that can’t be bought with any amount of money.

The same could be said of the quilts my mom has made for many family members and the countless handwritten notes she has sent my children. The kids have received those notes when they have done something especially noteworthy, when they are away at camp or college, and sometimes ‘just because’. The care taken in every stitch or every written word is a gift of herself to us.

If you have given or received gifts of self like these, you know that a powerful transaction of the heart takes place when we give someone a gift we have crafted with our own hands or creativity. The same is true whether the product was crafted from wood, yarn, food, fabric, clay, or paper. In giving something of such personal value, we are communicating the value we place on the recipient. A great sacrifice of time, effort, and skill for someone indicates that the giver considers the receiver very valuable.

In that light, you and I are priceless. 1 John 3:16 tells us, “This is how we know what love is: Jesus Christ laid down his life for us.” He gave the ultimate gift of himself for you and for me.

The secret ingredient in our faith is love. Not our love, but his. We are valuable because we were bought at great price. Revel in the immensity of that love today! Then, allow it to spill over into the lives of those around you. “We love, because he first loved us.” (1 John 4:19) Let someone know that they are worth more than even the most delicious tiramisu!