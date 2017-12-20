A Christmas Message

Lift your eyes up to the sky, for a Savior has come. His glory, righteousness and might are unmatched, yet His yoke is gentle and light. He came so that we might have life more abundantly. He willingly laid down His life and endured the punishment that was meant for us. His stripes allowed us to be healed and whole. His blood cleanses us of all our sins. He is the ultimate gift.

Tis the season to be jolly but not because of twinkling lights or Santa Claus. We have joy because we have the Savior, Jesus Christ. Let us not get caught up in arguments that distract us from the truth. Now is the time to remember the true reason for this season. God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son. That Son is Jesus Christ and through Him we have forgiveness, salvation and deliverance. May we always remember and give praise.

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the greatness of his government and peace there will be no end.” Isaiah 9: 6-7 NIV

MERRY CHRISTMAS!