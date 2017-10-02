Excuse the Clutter

Welcome to my heart and please, excuse all the clutter. I’m in the process of renovation. Watch out for that first step, it’s a doozy. Even I trip over it. It’s all of my mistrust. Slowly but surely, I’m getting rid of it.

Have a seat on the couch. You can just move fear out the way. He has had an attitude ever since I told him he was being evicted. Yep, there’s a lot of things I’m getting rid of. You see those boxes on the table? Those are all of my worries. I know it’s a lot. After years of holding on to them, it has been hard letting them go but it’s time. There are so many things I want but my worries are taking up too much space. I’ve been blessed to find someone to take them off my hands. He’s actually the one that’s doing all of my renovations. He’s going to replace all of my fears and worry with love and peace.

I admit I was a bit nervous when he started knocking down a bunch of walls but once I saw how much light came in, I knew it was worth it. Wait, did you just feel that little rumble? That was another wall coming down. I can see things clearly now and I’m constantly finding things that I didn’t even know I had.

What’s his name, you ask. His name is Jesus and He’s truly my Lord and Savior. He came inside my heart and completely cleansed me with His blood. He has given me beauty for my ashes. Now that I am healed, I have so much joy. The best thing is that He can do the same thing for you too. All you have to do is give Him full access to your heart.