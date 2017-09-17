Hey all I don’t know if you’ve noticed but I’ve been a bit preoccupied lately and haven’t been around much. Well, I got a bit busy with things. I had to prioritize a lot of my life situations. Unfortunately, since most of Believers Bay functions on autopilot I had to take time off.

My wife, Christine, has been struggling with a rare form of cancer for about 2 years now. It has taken 2 operations but we’re pretty sure that she has beaten it. Yay, God! She had her latest checkup a few days ago and they say she’s healing just fine and that she’s 90% back to normal.

Hopefully I’ll be able soon to start working more closely with the site and perhaps even start making more posts of my own.

Thanks to everyone who contributes their writing. Without you this site would be pretty boring and totally ineffective. God bless you all!