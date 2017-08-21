“He asked me, ‘Son of Man, can these bones live?’ I said, ‘Sovereign Lord, you alone know.'” Ezekiel 37:3 NIV

Rejection after rejection and heartache after heartache, I felt pieces of me fall away. Every mistake and willful act of disobedience carved more pieces off of me until I was only a pile of dry bones. With my hope long since deteriorated, I let the wind scatter my bones all about the open valley. I thought, surely, God no longer has use for me. I’ll just accept my mediocre existence in life. I will lie here and wait until the wind carries my bones away. But God…

God looked at my brittle, scattered bones and saw an opportunity to rebuild and restore. He saw another one of His masterpieces. “No, Satan, you can not have my daughter,” He said. “She is my chosen servant whom I have not rejected. Before she was born I appointed her to be a light in the darkness. I called her to spread My Word. I called her to show the world My love.”

The Lord’s hand came upon me and He said to me, ” arise, My beloved daughter. Come to life.”

There is nothing impossible for God, not even death. Don’t give up on any of His promises. It doesn’t matter how many times you have fallen or what anyone says about you. God is the God of Resurrection. He will restore you and your dreams.

“This is what the Sovereign Lord says to these bones: I will make breath enter you and you will come to life. I will attach tendons to you and make flesh come upon you and cover you with skin; I will put breath in you, and you will come to life. Then you will know that I am the Lord.” Ezekiel 37:5-6 NIV