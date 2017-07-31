Why I Keep Trying

“For though the righteous fall seven times, they rise again.” Proverbs 24:16 NIV

Rejected again but not by God. I won’t lie, rejection hurts. It bruises the ego and breaks the heart. As a writer, I’m faced with rejection all the time. You never really get used to rejection, you just learn how to deal with it. You have to make a decision that you will not give up. You continue to hope because your hope is not based on what you see but on the God with whom all things are possible.

Quitting is not an option with God on your side. If Abraham had quit, he would not have become the father of many nations. If Moses had quit, the Israelites would have never seen the Promised Land. If David had quit, he would have never become king. If Jesus had quit, we would never have salvation.

Whatever God has promised you, don’t give up. Attaining those promises may be a challenge but not an impossibility. Though you may be bruised, heartbroken and exhausted, God is still with you. He is able and willing.

“The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in him; though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand.” Psalm 37:23-24 NIV