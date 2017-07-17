I See Giants

“They said, ‘The land we explored devours those living in it. All the people we saw there are of great size. We saw the Nephilim there (the descendents of Anak come from the Nephilim). We seemed like grasshoppers in our own eyes and we looked the same to them.’” Numbers 13:32-33 NIV

I was given the vision and told what to do and where to go. It was such a huge and impossible dream that it could have only come from God. It scared me but the Lord kept encouraging me. He told me to be strong and courageous. He told me that He would never leave me nor forsake me. All things would work out for my good if I only believed. I believed.

Armed with His love and His Word, I stepped out on faith to do what He called me to do. Before I could even step out of the boat, I saw giants. Hold up…wait a minute, I thought. The Lord never mentioned that there would be giants. He also failed to mention all the other powerful enemies waiting for me. Everyone is bigger, stronger and more skilled than I am. I don’t think I belong here.

Lord, do you see those giants waiting to devour me? They’re laughing because they know I’m about to be squashed. Wouldn’t I have been better off if I had just stayed in the land of mediocrity? I may not have done great things there but I would still be alive. I’m too far to go back so what I’m supposed to do now?

I stayed in my pity party for quite some time. I watched the giants enjoy the land that I was supposed to have. They mocked me and turned their noses up at me. Finally, the Lord had enough. He said, “didn’t I tell you to be strong and courageous? Have I not given you clear instructions? Did I not get you through the wilderness? Was I not there to pick you up every single time you fell? Did I not heal your wounds? What cause have I given you to doubt me now?

Gulp. He was right. I have faced battles with enemies that were stronger and more skilled before and each time God gave me the victory. I seriously needed to repent and give God praise.

After I received God’s forgiveness and thanked Him for His mercy, I stood up and held my head up high. The Lord is with me and I will not be afraid.

Look out, giants, here I come.

“The Lord is with us. Do not be afraid of them.” Numbers 14:9 NIV