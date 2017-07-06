Do You See It Yet?

“‘There is nothing there,’ he said. Seven times Elijah said, ‘Go back.’ The seventh time the servant reported, ‘A cloud as small as a man’s hand is rising from the sea.'” 1 Kings 18:43:44 NIV

I’ve heard God’s promises. I believe in my heart that they will be fulfilled. Every day I wake up and I expect them to appear. I look from the north to the south and from the east and to the west yet, I still see nothing. Where in the world are they? Did they get lost somewhere? I know that God is not like man that He would lie so if He said He would do it, He’s going to do it.

I have to admit things are getting a little crazy around here and I’m tempted to get weary. I could really use a manifestation or two right about now. It doesn’t even have to be really big, it could be something small, just a little something to keep my hopes up.

I look yet again. Wait, is that what I think it is? Is that a small cloud in the distance? Let Your rain come, Lord. I’m ready to receive Your outpourings from heaven. I know it will be worth the wait.

Don’t ever give up on God!

“Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.” Hebrews 11:1 NIV