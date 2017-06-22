“I lift my eyes to the mountains–where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” Psalm 121:1-2

Complaining, murmuring and cursing is all you hear. You turn to your left and your right and all you see is chaos and confusion. It just hit the fan and you find yourself smack dab in the middle of the aftermath. How in the world did you get yourself in this mess and more importantly, how do you escape?

Take a breath and don’t panic. You’ve faced troubles before and you’ve survived. You’ll survive this too. Yes, even if you feel like you might be losing your mind. You have an advantage because you know that you have God on your side. That’s right, the Lord Almighty, the One who created the heaven and the earth has your back. If the same God that parts seas and raises the dead is on your side then realistically, who can be against you? The same God who calls things into existence with just a word from His mouth loves you, so much so, that He knows exactly how many hairs are on your head. Surely, that same God who cares so much for you will take care of you. This is when you smile because you realize you have the victory.

When it hits the fan, it’s time to ramp up your praise not your doubt. You can choose to look crazy by acting out in fear or by acting out in love.

“I call on the Lord in my distress and he answers me.” Psalm 120:1