“Fight the good fight of faith. Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called when you made your good confession in the presence of many witnesses.” 1 Timothy 6:12 NIV

Sometimes life can feel like a never ending fight. Every problem that arises can feel like a punch from a UFC fighter. With every blow you feel weaker. Battered and bruised, you call out to the Lord for help but all you hear is silence. Maybe it’s time to just tap out. If you tap out maybe the attacks will stop because you would no longer be a threat to the enemy. You could finally get some peace.

So, you make the decision to stop praying and reading the Bible as much as you used to but the attacks still come. Ok, so maybe, you should stop going to church for a little while. The attacks only become worse. At this point, you’re becoming angry with God. How could He let His child struggle like this?

I’m sure by now, you’re starting to get a sense for where this road is leading. Definitely, no where pretty, that’s for sure. This is why as a believer, tapping out is not an option. You will always be a threat to the enemy because as long as you have breath, you are a potential carrier of the Word of God. You are also a potential beacon of hope and light. The enemy’s mission is to take you out by any means necessary and sometimes that means making you do the work for him. Don’t make his job easier. Fight the good fight of faith. God hears your call and He is already making a way. You just have to keep fighting until you see it.

“You need to persevere so that when you have done the will of God, you will receive what he has promised.” Hebrews 10:36 NIV