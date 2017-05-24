“But the eyes of the Lord are on those who fear him, on those whose hope is in his unfailing love.” Psalm 33:18 NIV

When I feel invisible and cast aside, You see me. When it feels as if no one understands or cares, You see me. Even when I’m at my lowest and I just want to hide from the world and from You, I’m still in Your line of sight.

You see every scar that has ravished my heart. You feel the sting of every wound inflicted on my soul. Even though I’m scarred and bruised, You never turn Your face away from me. You still love me.

When I think of how much You’ve blessed me in spite of my flaws, I can’t help but ask why. Why would You want a relationship with such a mess? I hear You lovingly speak to my heart, encouraging and comforting me. You say, “you are my Beloved. When I see you, I don’t see your past, I see the future I have planned for you. I don’t see filth, I see you cleansed in the blood of My Son, Jesus. I see the person that I created in My image. I could never turn my back on you.”

Thank You, Lord, for being the God who truly sees me and always loves me.

“She gave this name to the Lord who spoke to her: ‘You are the God who sees me,’ for she said, ‘I have now seen the One who sees me.'” Genesis 16:13-14 NIV