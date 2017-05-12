Let Down Your Net

“Master, we’ve worked hard all night and haven’t caught anything. But because you say so, I will let down the nets.” Luke 5:5 NIV

You’ve been working so long and hard to fulfill the dream God has placed inside of you. In spite of all your efforts, you still have nothing to show for it. You’re not getting any younger and you see everyone else doing what they love. It’s frustrating and heartbreaking. Maybe, it’s time to give up and let go of that crazy dream. You’ve decided to pull your nets out of the water and head back home to mediocrity, but then you hear a voice say, “go out farther into the deeper waters and let down your nets for a catch.”

You recognize the voice. It’s a voice you’ve heard all your life. It’s a voice you’ve come to trust. It’s a voice that always seems to encourage you to do something impossible.

“Seriously,” you say. “Lord, look, I’ve been at this forever with nothing to show for it. I’m tired. I’m hurt. I just want to go home and feel sorry for myself but nevertheless, I’ll do what you say.”

Even though it doesn’t make sense and you’ve never seen it done this way before, you obey and go deeper. When you let down your nets, you’re amazed by the abundance of blessings filling your net. It’s too much to contain so you have to call over your family friends to help reel them in.

That’s what happens when we let down our nets of pride and fear. When we move out of the way and let God have His way, the miraculous happens. The blessings even spill out into the lives of the people around us. We can’t do the impossible on our own but with God nothing is impossible.

“Then Jesus said to Simon, ‘Don’t be afraid; from now on you will fish for people.'” Luke 5:10 NIV