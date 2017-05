Twisting, folding, slapping, scolding,

Pounding with his hands,

Every hardness softened, every weakness pressed,

Feeling, minding, pressing,

Finding the offending grain of sand,

Slipping through His fingers the moistened clay is dressed.

He must know its every facet feeling every part,

Lest the shaping vessel be ruined from the start.

With His insistent pressing, the precious clay is blessed.