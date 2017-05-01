Are You Ready to Rumble

You open your eyes, turn over and look at the clock. It’s 7:30, Monday. You should have been up at 6:30 but you forgot to set your alarm clock. You give yourself a mental slap upside your head and drag yourself out of bed. The battle has begun.

As you run around the house like a maniac, you stump your toe and spill coffee on your shirt. Without thinking, you let out a few expletives. Round one of the fight is over and it’s not looking so good for you.

After a painfully slow drive, you finally make it in to work. As you try to avoid your supervisor’s glare you realize that you left your cell and lunch on the kitchen counter. Money is low so your lunch will have to be the candy bar you have stashed in your drawer.

Everyone needs your help and every project has been moved up to the top of the priority list. Your head hurts, your stomach is growling and you’ve started to mentally curse and throw things at anyone who looks your way. Round two is almost over. You can’t go down like this. It’s time to fight back. What are you doing just sitting there, looking defeated?

Round three is here. You put on the full armor of God. With the helmet of salvation firmly in place, you raise your shield of faith. As you let out the battle cry, “Jesus is Lord,” you plunge your sword, which is the Word of God, into the enemy. For your final blow, you hit him hard with praise to God.

Victory is yours today, tomorrow and forever because you have God backing you up. You are more than a conqueror. Receive your blessing today.

“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” Ephesians 6:10-12 NIV