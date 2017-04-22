Sparrow in the Milking Parlor

I stood disappointed, empty, broken, scared, and angry, with my fist raised to the heavens.

About a decade ago, I scanned the want ads; “Don’t mind getting dirty? Come milk cows.” I’ve always loved cows. I’m good at getting dirty. I needed work, but never aspired to work on a dairy in a 3-foot deep pit. A 25-year teaching/research career in Animal/Veterinary science fizzled. This felt like downward mobility.

The milking parlor pit brings me eyeball-to-udder. Very efficient for the million mundane repetitive actions I perform to sanitize and clean each cow teat, attach a milking head, and finally dip with a solution of skin conditioners and iodine.

The efficiency of being in a pit has its downside. Milk is not the only thing that comes out of a cow. I will delicately call this cow-pies-a ’plenty. Cows splatter-me-a ‘plenty during a milking shift of 6 hours shuffling 250 Holsteins through the parlor.

I was frustrated and keenly aware of God’s thwarting’s. I echoed the Psalmist, Heman the Ezrahite’s, complaint:

I am counted among those who go down to the pit; I am like one without strength. (Psalm 88:4, KJV)

And then, it happened. Epiphany!

3 A.M. Turns out, when you’re in a pit, it’s a good thing to look up. I watched a sparrow in the rafters. He preened his feathers, making him look twice as big as he really was, to insulate against the cold. While dozens of sparrows and pigeons roosted on the wooden beams, this early-riser chirped out a bird song that sounded a lot like praise. Then, he fluttered down to the parlor runway where cows, returning from their milking, left the gift of cow pies-aplenty. He deftly plucked out a kernel of barley from the muck, ascended back to the rafters, and resumed his praise chirp.

Stunned, I witnessed a creature, deemed worthless[1], descend into the realities of a wilderness to gather his daily bread[2], then soar heavenward, back to his perch, to offer his Provider thanksgiving with praise.

My fist loosened and dropped to my side. I felt the hot tears of repentance and deep joy trace down my cheeks. I was doing worship. Or rather, a barnyard epiphany was doing me.

My brain, my heart, my gut, all my deep places were flooded, transformed with the revelation of a feathered creature, deemed worthless by most, remembered by God.

This pattern is repeated in the early pre-dawn hours, not only by this sparrow I’ve dubbed Asaph, because he is a praise expert, but by numerous companions. It’s a recurring sparrow rhythm I behold morning after morning, year after year. Praise a little. Gather heaven’s bread. Praise and thank God some more.

Take a deep breath of remember. Join me as I add my pitiful, squeaky praises to the community of birdsong wafting like incense to heaven. Join me in a growing love for this pursuing God, thwarts and all.

Prayer: Heavenly Father. Our Provider. Hear our thanks and praise offered in response to your unfailing love and supply. You remember us. Though we feel common, sometimes insignificant, You know just what we need. You are our dignity.

[1] Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father’s care. (Matthew 10:29, NIV)

[2] “He envied the sparrows which lived around the house of God, and picked up the stray crumbs in the courts thereof: he only wished that he, too, could frequent the solemn assemblies and bear away a little of the heavenly food.” C. H. Spurgeon, Treasury of David, Vol. 2. Zondervan Publishing House, pg. 432.