Helpless & Loved

(Rom 5:6-8) NET

6 For while we were still helpless, at the right time Christ died for the ungodly. 7 (For rarely will anyone die for a righteous person, though for a good person perhaps someone might possibly dare to die.) 8 But God demonstrates his own love for us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.

We all like to feel like we’re in control of our own life. The reality is that the only thing we can control is our own words and actions. Life can’t be controlled any more than a raging rapids. It’s wild and wooly and even the attempt to ride on top of it can be extremely dangerous.

Before we met Christ and accepted him as our savior we were absolutely helpless to do anything about our spiritual condition. God looked down upon us with mercy and love and sent his Son to lift us out of our helplessness and set us on a sure path to eternal life.

I remember when I hadn’t met Christ. I’d heard about him all my life. My grandmother used to pay me a quarter for each psalm I would memorize and boy oh boy did I like my candy. Little did I know what her scheme was. She instilled God’s word within me without me even being aware of it.

I’d been to church off and on throughout my young life. I’d even gone to the altar to get saved. It never really stuck. I would live (in my own power) resisting sin and trying to live a righteous life. I still didn’t understand what being saved was all about or how it worked.

I fell away from church and all that religious stuff. I entered my teenage years and discovered drugs, alcohol and sex. I thought I was in seventh heaven. As all sin does it eventually dragged my life down. I found myself captive in a downward spiral of destruction.

I did eventually come to my senses as the result of a supernatural experience. I met God in a verbally and spiritually violent rebellion against him. I literally challenged him to prove he loved me or I was going to kill myself. I was seriously suicidal. That’s a whole other story.

So there I was, saved. I began to study God’s word for my own benefit. My life began to change. I still struggled with things but I was making progress toward what I thought was God’s will for my life. I still felt like somehow everyone else had some kind of inside track that I wasn’t aware of. Somehow they had peace and joy that permeated their lives.

Depression began to creep into my life again. I started thinking that maybe I’d just been too evil to be a real Christian. Learning what the language of the bible and church was totally exhausted me. Understanding the unspoken rules; finding my place in the body of Christ was an extreme mystery to me.

It began to dawn on me that I wasn’t really a Christian and never would be a “good” Christian. I began wavering in my faith. Periods of backsliding started popping up in my life. My old life began to move back in. Not the drugs, alcohol and sex. Worse. Selfishness, anger, bitterness, unforgiveness and more. The hidden things. The things that eat you up on the inside.

Oh, I went to church. I did my part. I paid my tithes and even preached a few times. Inside, I was dying spiritually. I began to feel completely helpless. If God had supernaturally saved me why was I going through this. It didn’t make sense. I couldn’t control it. I was a victim. I wept. I prayed. I waited. Nothing good was happening. I felt more empty; hollow; invisible. I felt like nothing.

(Luke 23:39-43) KJV

39 And one of the malefactors which were hanged railed on him, saying, If thou be Christ, save thyself and us. 40 But the other answering rebuked him, saying, Dost not thou fear God, seeing thou art in the same condemnation? 41 And we indeed justly; for we receive the due reward of our deeds: but this man hath done nothing amiss. 42 And he said unto Jesus, Lord, remember me when thou comest into thy kingdom. 43 And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise.

One day I was reading in Luke and read this section of scripture. I’d read it many times before but I noticed something different. The word Lord. I felt the nudge of the Holy Spirit to focus on the difference between savior and Lord.

My heart and mind exploded as I learned that being saved is just the entry level position into Christianity. Salvation was what God had done for me. The next step, the full entry level into Christianity was for me to do something for God. A return of the love he had invested into me. I had to openly, lovingly bow my will to God and submit to him and enthusiastically, willingly offer every area of my life to his control.

Having a savior meant that I had been forgiven but the peace, joy, and love that gives fullness of life is only found in having a Lord. As with any close relationship it’s built on trust and mutual admiration. So I surrendered to love and immediately my helplessness was replaced with the power of love. I highly recommend it to anyone who is going through what I described in this post.