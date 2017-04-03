For The Lost

I’m sorry. I admit I was too caught up in my own drama and grief that I didn’t realize you were lost. I was given one simple mission and that was to spread the Gospel of Christ. I was meant to be a witness for God’s love and greatness. Instead, I acted no different than someone who doesn’t know God. I’m sure that must have been confusing to see someone who claims to be a disciple of Christ completely ignore those in need. I gave you no reason to follow God or to even believe in Him, with my judgments and condemnation. I never tried to understand what you were going through. Once I received my salvation, I just focused on what God could do for me and not what I could for Him.

I’m not proud of this. I deeply regret it, especially now that I see how much anger and contempt you have for God and His people. I can clearly see your pain and confusion now. I failed you and I’m not really sure how to make up for it. I’m sure telling you I’m sorry is a start and I could tell you that you’re in my prayers but that just seems too contrived. What I can tell you is that even though I didn’t notice you were lost, God didn’t. You were never truly lost to Him. He has always had His eye on you. He has always loved you, even when you ignored Him, doubted His existence and cursed His people. He loved you enough to convict me for ignoring you. His very reason for creating this earth, sending His Son and giving you life is because He loves you. Don’t judge God based on my human imperfections and don’t let that determine where you spend eternity. If I’m wrong, no big deal but if I’m right, eternity is endless.

“For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost.” Luke 19:10 NIV