Why the Conflict?

“For when we came into Macedonia, we had no rest, but we were harassed at every turn—conflicts on the outside, fears within.” 2 Corinthians 7:5 (NIV)

In this account, the apostle Paul describes the conflict he encountered in the midst of doing God’s will. He tells of having conflicts from without and being filled with fear from within. I’m sure many of us can relate to Paul. Too often we find ourselves in a mire of conflict in the midst of doing the will of God. Sometimes the conflict comes from an outside source, but often it comes from within. I have found that the battles within have proven a formidable enemy to our spiritual growth.

There have been times when self-doubt and fear have prevented me from doing what God has called me to do. If not on my guard, these feelings can paralyze me from moving forward. That is why I love when the apostle Paul writes in Acts 20:24; “But none of these things move me; nor do I count my life dear to myself, so that I may finish my race with joy, and the ministry which I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God.” Nothing Paul experienced moved him. He doesn’t say nothing offended him or troubled him, but that despite the suffering and opposition he encountered; He did not permit any of it to move him.

You may wonder why it is we encounter such difficulty when doing the will of God. One thing which is clear throughout Scripture is that God uses trials and difficulties in order to show us the nature of His character and strengthen our faith. God wants to make us immovable.

In my experience, difficulty and conflict have served to make me aware of my need of God and more keenly aware of His presence. I have learned that there is no other way to grow in our faith and our understanding of God’s character except through difficulty.

We can study about God’s ability to give peace, but until we’re in a position of unparalleled difficulty that threatens to rob us of our peace, we will not experience the peace that surpasses all understanding. We will merely possess a knowledge of this truth and God desires that we know Him intimately so that our faith and trust in Him is deepened.

If we never experienced a need, how would we know of His ability to supply all our needs according to His riches in Christ? Or declare with the Psalmist David, “we have never seen the righteous forsaken or their children begging bread.” And we would be incapable of experiencing His all-sufficient strength if we did not know weakness.

I am learning that we don’t have to be overtaken when troubles loom within and without. Instead, we can take great comfort in knowing that our Heavenly Father is with us in every circumstance of life, and longs to show Himself strong on our behalf. It is through this process that we become immovable children of God.