WARNING: DEADLY OUTBREAK

It starts off small, a slight grumbling in the pit of your stomach. Your cheeks become flushed. Then your heart starts pounding and your blood pressure rises. These are the symptoms of a deadly virus that affects millions of people everyday. It’s an airborne virus that spreads rapidly from one person to another. If left untreated, it can lead to depression, anxiety, cardiovascular disorders, weakened immune system and possibly death.

It’s called Chronic Complaining. Few people recognize the seriousness of this virus and most won’t even realize that they have contracted it until it’s too late. In fact, they will probably read this and start to complain about all the people they think should be reading it instead of them.

I know we all get frustrated and tend to complain as a way to vent. I’m certainly guilty of this. However, complaining becomes a serious problem when the first thing out of our mouths is a complaint. It’s also a problem when the only thing we’re known for is complaining. It’s downright dangerous when our complaining outweighs our praising.

Have you ever noticed when one person in a room starts to complain everyone else eventually joins in? The next thing you know the whole group is angry and complaining about everything. The room fills up with a suffocating negative energy that remains long after the complaining has ended. There is nothing positive or helpful about complaining. It only stirs up anger, causes people to become stressed out and it takes away precious energy from actually finding a solution to the problem.

As believers we’re supposed to spread encouragement. We’re supposed to be a light in the darkness, not add to it. Our hearts should always be in a state of thankfulness. Can you imagine what we could accomplish if we focused our energy on the God who is mightier than our problems, instead of wasting time and energy on complaining about the actual problems? There is no problem greater than God. So, next time you feel like you’re coming down with a case of Chronic Complaining, stop, take a breath and ask yourself if complaining will help your situation or add to the chaos. It could possibly save your life…or at least your sanity.