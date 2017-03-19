“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” – Isaiah 40:31 When I was told ten months ago that my position was being eliminated at the company where I had worked for over ten years, I wasn’t too worried. I was confident in the experience I had built over a 17-year career, and knew the economy was strong in my area. God had warned me about the change by telling me He would give me “strength for the days ahead,” and that He would “close my wound with new skin quickly” (Isaiah 58:8). The company offered me a lower level role, but I turned it down, confident in God’s word for me and excited to see what God had in store for my next adventure.

Little did I realize the challenge I was going to face in finding employment, and had I known the long and difficult road that lay in front of me, I might have made a different decision. Most of the time I’ve felt the strength promised by God, but I’ve also had periods of anger, confusion, and doubt. I don’t understand why God’s timing has to include a wait of several months for the next part of my journey to begin. I’ve enjoyed the time off from a busy work environment to spend more time with family and friends, and in quiet time with God. But we were made to work, to have a purpose. So why do I have to keep waiting?

In the midst of this struggle, I was going through some old files on my computer, and I found the following poem that I had saved from 1999. I don’t know why I was attracted to the poem at that time – I graduated from school that year and landed a job right away, and was engaged to be married, so I didn’t have a reason to be drawn to it. But now, in this season, it is perfect. Looking back, it seems as though God called me to this poem as a prophetic look into a future time when I would need it, and then prompted me to search through these files at just the right time. He is amazing!

I hope this poem, written by an unknown author, encourages you during a season of waiting. That may be now, or could be many years from now, so save it for whenever you may need it. It shows us that waiting may, in the long run, will be the greatest gift we could receive in this season, and we’ll look back later and be thankful for God’s perfect timing as our life’s plan unfolds.

WAIT Desperately, helplessly, longingly, I cried;

quietly, patiently, lovingly God replied.

I pled and I wept for a clue to my fate,

and the Master who gently said, “Child, you must wait.” “Wait? You say, wait!,” my indignant reply,

“Lord, I need answers, I need to know why!

Is your hand shortened? Or have you not heard?

By Faith, I have asked, and am claiming your Word. My future and all to which I can relate

hangs in the balance, and YOU tell me to wait?

I’m needing a ‘yes’, a go-ahead sign,

or even a ‘no’ to which I can resign. And Lord, You promised that if we believe,

we need but to ask, and we shall receive.

Lord, I’ve been asking, and this is my cry:

I’m weary of asking! I need a reply!” Then quietly, softly, I learned of my fate

as my Master replied once again, “You must wait.”

So, I slumped in my chair, defeated and taut

and grumbled to God, “So, I’m waiting….for what?” He seemed, then, to kneel, and His eyes wept with mine,

and He tenderly said, “I could give you a sign.

I could shake the heavens, and darken the sun.

I could raise the dead, and cause mountains to run.

All you seek I could give, and pleased you would be.

You would have what you want – but you wouldn’t know Me.” “You’d not know the depth of My love for each saint;

You’d not know the power that I give to the faint;

You’d not learn to see through the clouds of despair;

You’d not learn to trust just by knowing I’m there;

You’d not know the joy of resting in Me

when darkness and silence were all you could see. You’d never experience that fullness of love

as the peace of My Spirit descends like a dove.

You’d know that I live and I save….(for a start),

but you’d not know the depth of the beat of My heart.

The glow of My comfort late into the night.

The faith that I give when you walk without sight. The depth that’s beyond getting just what you asked

of an infinite God, who makes what you have LAST.

You’d never know, should your pain quickly flee,

what it means that “My grace is sufficient for thee.” Yes, your dreams for your loved one overnight would come true.

But, oh, the loss! If I lost what I’m doing in you! So, be silent, my child, and in time you will see

that the greatest of gifts is to get to know Me.

And though oft’ may My answers seem terribly late,

my most precious answer of all is still, “WAIT.” May God give you strength and peace in your seasons of waiting, as well as a closer walk with Him!