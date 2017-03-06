I have a confession to make. For most of my life, I have been living in the delusion that I’m a super hero. By day, I’m the mild mannered employee, friend, sister and daughter but as soon as there is a hint of trouble, I throw on my cape and turn into: The Mighty Worrier Princess.

I don’t have super human strength or speed. I can’t fly or become invisible. My super power is worrying and I can worry like nobody’s business.

Now, like all super heroes, I have a weakness. My weakness is reality. In reality my super power is useless, in fact, it makes me sick. I get migraines, my stomach gets upset and I have anxiety attacks when I use my power of worrying. I also get depressed, frustrated and angry.

Being a super hero is exhausting and I want out. I’m hanging up my cape. God didn’t intend for me to be a mighty worrier but a might warrior. The true super hero is omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient. He cures diseases. He has an army of angels at His command. He created the heavens and the earth and He conquered death. He is God Almighty and I’m His daughter. He has armed me with the power of His Word and He covers me with His blood. When I am in Him my strength is renewed. He loves me and He’s waiting on me to stop this foolishness and be the true warrior that He has called me to be.

By the way, He’s waiting on you too.

“Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?” Matthew 6:27 NIV