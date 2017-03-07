Snorkeling versus Submarines

I have always been fascinated with water. I would make sure to watch Jacques Cousteau every Sunday to see what exciting underwater adventure he was on. I even wanted to be a oceanographer when I grew up. Unfortunately, I learned how much they made and decided I really didn’t want to live underwater as badly as I had thought. So I didn’t pursue my scuba license and settled for merely snorkeling. It was fine, I could still see the fish from the surface and I could always hold my breadth and dive down to see a fish or grab a shell. I had settled for the safe zone. A place I could easily catch my breadth and take my mask off, if I wanted to.

When I was 15, I decided to get my scuba license. I wanted to go deeper in the water and experience more of what the ocean had to offer. I was amazed at the world under the water and was able to experience it up close and personal. The fish were different, the colors were different and the sounds were different than up on the surface. I could not believe I had waited so long to go deeper into the water. Since I was a beginner, I was limited to 30 meters or about 90 feet in depth. It was enough to see reefs, shipwrecks, caverns and so many other wonders. The sunlight still penetrated at this depth, so on clear days it was spectacular.

After years of diving, I decided to do a deep water dive. This meant, I could go deeper than the 30 meter depth. The opportunity was to get to 50 meters or 150 feet. Just 60 feet different took me into another world all together. The fish were different, the coral was different, the colors were different. The light struggled to penetrate so far down. What was amazing was the chemical reaction in my brain with the nitrogen starting to build up. My reaction go slower, my senses became impaired. We didn’t stay at this depth very long, only long enough to experience a world deeper. To sustain a dive at that level, one needs a special mixture of oxygen and you have to have a special certification. It is much less safe than staying at 90 feet. To go deeper, you need something special. You need special air tanks or you need a submarine.

I found my walk with Jesus similar to my journey to deeper depth in the ocean. When I was younger, I was happy to pray for a pony and for great Christmas presents. Of course, I didn’t really know Jesus, but I knew He existed. When I was 14, I decided to take the plunge into deeper waters and gave my life over to Jesus. I acknowledged Him as my personal Lord and Savior. It was amazing and exciting. I even went to the limits of my 90 foot depth from time to time. Though mostly, I was content to stay at the 30-50 foot range as there was enough to learn and see. I could read my bible and gain knowledge of Jesus. I didn’t realize there was so much more to a relationship with Jesus than prayer, bible reading and going to church. That is all I was taught. But there is so much more. There is a depth of relationship which continues to open up. I have seen glimpse at the 150 foot depth. However, that is still scratching the surface in the grand scheme of the ocean. I need a submarine to get to the 2, 3, 4, mile mark. The only way to experience that level of depth is through Holy Spirit. Holy Spirit knows the deep mysteries of the Father and can reveal them to us. In 1 Corinthians 2:6-13 (MSG) it says,

“We, of course, have plenty of wisdom to pass on to you once you get your feet on firm spiritual ground, but it’s not popular wisdom, the fashionable wisdom of high-priced experts that will be out-of-date in a year or so. God’s wisdom is something mysterious that goes deep into the interior of his purposes. You don’t find it lying around on the surface. It’s not the latest message, but more like the oldest—what God determined as the way to bring out his best in us, long before we ever arrived on the scene. The experts of our day haven’t a clue about what this eternal plan is. If they had, they wouldn’t have killed the Master of the God-designed life on a cross. That’s why we have this Scripture text:

No one’s ever seen or heard anything like this,

Never so much as imagined anything quite like it—

What God has arranged for those who love him.

But you’ve seen and heard it because God by his Spirit has brought it all out into the open before you.

The Spirit, not content to flit around on the surface, dives into the depths of God, and brings out what God planned all along. Who ever knows what you’re thinking and planning except you yourself? The same with God—except that he not only knows what he’s thinking, but he lets us in on it. God offers a full report on the gifts of life and salvation that he is giving us. We don’t have to rely on the world’s guesses and opinions. We didn’t learn this by reading books or going to school; we learned it from God, who taught us person-to-person through Jesus, and we’re passing it on to you in the same firsthand, personal way.”

In the physical world, I think it would be fun to go to the depths of the ocean in a submarine, though I am content to stick with scuba diving. However, I do want to connect with Holy Spirit at a much deeper level of relationship so I can explore the fathoms of God’s love and His mysteries. When we go deeper with God, He brings us along on His journey. We can explore the unknown depths and experience life in a whole new way.