“What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?”-Romans 8:31

There was no way I would have done this on my own. This was God and He was in control. I looked out at the audience and shuttered. I held my breath and prayed my legs did not buckle. My church had asked me to give my testimony to thousands of people over four services. The church staff thought my story, about my relationship with God and our church after my husband’s passing, would show hope for others in their grief journey. I had doubts.

If only I had practiced more. If only I was not shaking. If only I had more confidence. If only.

I took a deep breath and prayed a silent plea, “Lord, help me” and walked out on stage to thunderous applause. The lighting was in my eyes so I could not see the audience, but I could hear them. The words flowed from my mouth uncontrollably. I answered the questions confidently and shared my testimony. And it quickly ended with a huge sigh of relief and accomplishment. Now only three more services to complete!

It was not me up on the stage speaking; it was God using me to communicate His story in my life. I was able to paint the picture of my darkest sorrow and agonizing heartache as a widow who had to continue living. God had a plan and it involved me, my children, and He was there every step of the way. God removed all barriers so I could have the courage and the words to share my journey with others.

It is hard to try and understand the big picture, but we know as humans we are mortal. Death is inevitable and knowing it does not make it any easier to accept. I choose to live each day with purpose and focus on where I will dwell once I leave this earthly body. Because of my personal relationship with Jesus Christ, I know one day I will be in His presence and reunited with my family and loved ones for eternity. This is my plan and what keeps me centered.

I give Him the glory for this experience and to encourage others who find themselves on a grief journey. If I had succumbed to the “only’s” I would not have been able to share and let others following a similar path know they are not alone. Each day I learn more about my purpose and accept God as my ONLY and let Him lead the way. Blessings.