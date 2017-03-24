Final Justice for 9/11?

The Towers Fall: Is God Finished with 9/11?

One of the most impactful books to reach the Christian market during the past decade was The Harbinger by Jonathan Cahn. In this remarkable book, Cahn presented evidence that the Old Testament prophet Isaiah predicted in detail the fall of New York’s Twin Towers about 2,700 years before the actual event.

Most of Cahn’s arguments were persuasive even though the primary Bible verse he was interpreting made no specific mention of towers (Is.9:10).

However, in another Isaiah prophecy – this one referring to the Day of the Lord when Jesus will make His Second Coming – the word towers appears and it is clearly stated that these towers will fall on that conclusive day (Is.30:25). The question before us is this: What towers are the subjects of this prophecy?

In order to answer this question, it is necessary to go another thirteen-hundred years back in time before Isaiah wrote the prophecies as he received them from God. The most famous tower-fall of recorded history occurred around 2,000 B.C.: The fall of the Tower of Babel.

A huge ziggurat, as wide as it was high, the Tower of Babel was erected on orders of the tyrant Nimrod in his capital city of Ur, later renamed Babylon. An arrogant man, Nimrod urged a submissive group of subjects to build his tower as an idol in defiance of God. He believed that it was strong enough and tall enough to withstand anything God could bring against it, even another catastrophic flood.

He was wrong. His tower was miniscule in God’s sight. The Lord came down to see it (Gen. 11:5). According to ancient accounts, He destroyed the Tower of Babel with a violent blast of wind, perhaps an explosive bolide discharged during a comet event. Whatever destroyed that tower, it was an “act of God,” not man.

As late as 2,000 A.D. there were no towers in the world impressive enough to be labeled as the towers, with definite article referring to specific buildings.

But now there are. About 900 high-rise towers, including the tallest building in the world, have been erected in the city of Dubai. Dubai is in the United Arab Emirates, an absolute monarchy comparable to Nimrod’s kingdom and in the same region of the world. And the three most prominent sins of Nimrod – arrogance, tyranny and idolatry – are recurrent in Dubai.

The sheikh who began implementing vast construction plans for the towers of Dubai in 2002 is Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. And the towers keep rising. According to existing plans, despite financial setbacks, there could be eventually a thousand great towers, including two of the three tallest buildings in the world. The tallest is planned for construction in neighboring Saudi Arabia.

In the Bible towering objects, even trees, symbolize pride and arrogance (Ezek. 31). The referenced prophecy of Ezekiel is about the Assyrian empire encompassing territory that originally had been part of Nimrod’s kingdom. With such amazing repeat of prideful undertakings, in idolatrous defiance of God, in the same part of the world, is it surprising that there could be another tower fall caused possibly by the same God-sent comet?

The book of Proverbs, written by wise King Solomon, says this about God’s attitude toward pride.

“I hate pride and arrogance.” (Prov. 8:13)

“When pride comes, then comes disgrace.” (Prov. 11:2)

“Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall.” (Prov. 16:18)

Even if the Bible said none of these things, from beginning to end it depicts God as the fair and just King of the universe. He always makes the punishment suitable for the misdeed.

It was a Muslim plot that took down the Twin Towers and killed nearly 3,000 Americans on Sept. 11, 2001. Dubai’s Maktoum dynasty was suspected of being complicit with mastermind terrorist Osama Bin Laden and Iraq despot Saddam Hussein. Their cowardly achievements were applauded throughout the Muslim world. Will an “act of God” destroying the lofty Muslim towers bring final justice for the deadly terrorism of 9/11?

Whoever gloats over disaster will not go unpunished (Proverbs 17:5).

The name of the Lord is a strong tower. The righteous run to it and are safe (Proverbs 18:10).