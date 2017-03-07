Faith at Rest – Lessons from Lot

Are you at REST with your faith? Not at peace. Not comfortable with your faith. But is your faith resting. Newton’s First Law of Motion states (and I am paraphrasing a bit) that a body at rest will remain at rest unless an outside force acts on it, and a body in motion will remain in motion unless some outside force acts on it.

Let’s restate that and use faith instead of body. A faith at rest will remain at rest unless an outside force acts on it, and a faith in motion will remain in motion unless some outside force acts on it. Again, are you at rest with your faith? Is your faith motionless? Has some outside force acted upon your faith to keep you from sharing it and having a positive influence on those around you?

Are you carrying too much baggage and letting the weight of its graving keep you motionless? Are you allowing life and its challenges to be the friction that slows you down? Are you so worn down and tired that you don’t have the energy to get into motion anymore? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you are not alone. The church is full of tired, heavy laden and beaten down Christians. If Christians were fully in motion and active in their faith, the US and the world look different. How can we be the church that is fully alive for Christ?

Lot teaches us a valuable lesson of what happens when your faith is at rest. Looking at Lot’s failure to act will help motivate us to live a life of faith in motion.

The story of Lot is told between Genesis 13-19. To set the stage, Lot is the nephew of Abraham. God spoke to Abraham and told to leave his home to an unknown land. Out of obedience, Abraham packs up everything and heads out. Lot, decides to join him on his adventure. Over the course of years, God blessed both Abraham and Lot. Both of their flocks and herds had grown so big that they could not stay together because there was not enough pasture land to support the combined herds. Lot chooses to go to a fertile area south of the Dead Sea. It was green and lush with vegetation. Some scholars suggest it may have looked like the Garden of Eden or at least the land of Egypt. We know it as Sodom and Gomorrah.

Sodom was a major city in the area, was very wealthy and influential. Not only was it wealthy, it was known for its wickedness. In Ezekiel 16:49-50 we are told, “Now this was the sin of your sister Sodom (God speaking to Israel): She and her daughters were arrogant, overfed and unconcerned; they did not help the poor and needy. They were haughty and did detestable things before me.”

So Lot was the single righteous person in the midst of a very destructive culture. How can one man stand against the arrogant, overfed, unconcerned for the poor or needy and those doing detestable things before God? The sad reality is Lot did not stand against the culture. Just like many Christians today we are not doing anything to stand against the darkening culture that is growing in influence. God told Abraham He would spare the city if He could find ten righteous people. Lot had lived in Sodom between 15-20 years. He had married and had two daughters. So Lot would have only needed to have a positive influence on 6 other people in all of the years he lived in Sodom. But we find out Lot could not even influence his daughter’s fiancés. Surely Lot would have made friends and had positive influence on 6 people over his time in Sodom. However, Lot had no discernable impact on the city or its inhabitants. While he believed in God and lived a righteous life, his faith was at rest.

Lot’s words, actions, and life should have reflected the glory of God. You would think someone would have asked him about his faith. Someone would wonder why he was different. If they did, I wonder if he answered with:

My faith is personal

I don’t talk religion or politics.

What you do at your house is your own business.

Do these statements sound familiar? Have you ever used one of them? Faith and action were designed to go hand in hand. James 2:14 says “What use is it, my brethren, if someone says he has faith but he has no works? Can that faith save him?” When our faith is at rest, we start to replace the gospel with a doctrine of tolerance. We bow down to political correctness and confuse God’s absolute truth with the relative truth of our culture. We stop speaking up and speaking out and we leave our place of influence. We become satisfied with what we have and are content to leave sharing the gospel to others. We are content with our lives and lose motivation to make a change. We sit by and watch the wickedness around us, even if we are tormented by what we see.

Lot learned a tough lesson. The good news is we can get our faith into motion again. We need to let Jesus capture our imagination, our heart and our passion so we can move again. The first step in accelerating your faith is to ask God to give you three names He wants you to influence and what actions He wants you to take. Write down the first names and actions that come to your mind. Maybe it is an invitation for coffee or to go fishing. Maybe it is an invitation to a bible study. Whatever it is, choose today to make a difference in the world. Take courage, rebuke fear, will yourself out of complacency and take the first step to save your Sodom.