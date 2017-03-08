Don’t Worry, He Knows

Posted on March 8, 2017 by Nydia DiCarali
“Do not worry then, saying, ‘What will we eat?’ or ‘What will we drink?’ or ‘What will we wear for clothing?’ For the Gentiles eagerly seek all these things; for your heavenly Father knows that you need all these things.” – Matthew 6:31-32

Worry, an emotion that afflicts us all. We worry about our children, our finances, our health. Some of us even worry about things that may happen. What if I lose my job? My spouse? My way?

If we’re not careful we can easily become weighed down with worry, and the life God intended us to live is strangled. Instead of trusting our heavenly Father, we choke on our concerns.

Jesus reminds us not to worry because our Father in heaven knows what we need. Our Father. Not a stranger who is indifferent to our circumstances, or a friend who would be inclined to help, but can’t. He is our loving Father. He is intimately acquainted with us and keenly aware of our needs.

What needless friction worry causes. If we would allow this truth to permeate our hearts, we would be far less inclined to give ourselves over to this stranglehold. As God’s children, we have a sure remedy. We can choose to turn to God in prayer and lay our burdens at His feet.

Nydia DiCarali resides in New York, and has been happily married for 21 years. She is the mother of two children, ages 17 and 14. A Christian for over 24 years, she has spent the last 13 years teaching women’s Bible studies and coordinating retreats and conferences within her local church. She currently serves on the Board of a Christian Foundation that serves women and children in crisis. She serves as the Business Development Officer for a Christian Ministry that recently opened an orphanage in West Africa. She had the privilege of traveling to Ghana to serve hurting and under-resourced children – a life changing experience. She loves to encourage others and believes that when we allow God’s word to govern our lives, we can live as more than conquerors.
