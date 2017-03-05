5 Reasons to Plug into the Power of God

Most of us don’t think about electricity until it is not there. For most of us, we enjoy the convenience of 110v powering our house or apartment. We plug our computer, smart phone, coffee maker or X-Box into the wall and they turn on. It is an amazing idea. Electricity is coursing through our house, we just can’t see it. We know it is present when we flip the light switch on and the room illuminates.

When I lived overseas, I had to think about the power that was running through the house. Most other countries use 240v as the standard voltage for the house. To give a perspective, I knew a full grown man who made a mistake fixing a 240v outlet. The shock went through his body and flung him across the room. With 110v, you would feel it, however, it would be an unpleasant tingle. It would not fling a body across the room.

Living in Malaysia meant we needed to have converters. A converter powers down the voltage so it does not fry the electrical equipment which is not built for 240v. I fried my Wii and a number of other electrical items during the first year. I would forget to plug it into the right outlet. Poof and a burning smell would immediately appear. Electricity and its power is incredibly important.

Moving back to the US, I learned that all US houses actually have 240v electricity coming into the home. There is a converter built into the house that powers the current down to 110v. It is intentional because it is much safer and most electrical items really don’t need the higher voltage. Of course, there are large parts of the world who have no electricity or have to rely on a generator to get any power at all. They accept the living conditions and learn to adapt. I believe many Christians live in the same way when it comes to plugging into God.

I accepted Jesus as my Lord and Savior at 14. While I was on fire to share Jesus with others, I lived like the person in the hut in the middle of nowhere. No electricity. I didn’t know God had power that He wanted us to plug into. I lived in ignorance that something better was out there.

I clearly remember reading Matthew 10:8. Jesus commands to heal the sick, raise the dead, cast out demons and cleanse the lepers. It got better from there. In John 14:12, Jesus tells us we will do what He had been doing, and even greater things than He did. He was healing the sick, casting out demons, raising the dead, walking on water and more. So I wanted to learn what this meant. It meant we need to plug into His power He freely gives us. Not really understanding, I felt like I had gone out and bought a generator and for the first time could have access to the power of God. As I learned to plug into the generator, I would have to start the generator and hope to get enough power from God to do what He had called us to do. Generators only go as long as you give it gas or keep it turned on. They eventually stop. The Power of God had to be more.

I believe the power of God is more like 240v that is a non-stop current. How many, however, power downs that current to fit into our 110v lives? We want the power of God, but not all of it. Some of it is scary or weird. We certainly don’t want to look foolish, do we? What would happen if we walked in the fullness of God’s power? What would our lives look like if we plugged into the full 240v current of God? While there are many reasons to plug in, I am going to highlight 5 to think about.

1. Salvation – Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes: first to the Jew, then to the Gentile.

Through Jesus dying on the cross, we have access for His atoning love. That power can bring for our salvation, forgiveness of sin and a immortal life. The moment we accept Jesus as Lord and Savior, we cease to be a mortal person. We become a new creation and step into immortality. While our body may die, our soul will live forever with Jesus. His power brings us salvation and life everlasting.

2. Hope – Romans 15:13 May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.

One of the greatest gifts we are given is the Holy Spirit. When life gets tough and seems like nothing is going our way, the power of the Holy Spirit gives us hope. Having faced unemployment for ten months, the power of hope is incalculable. I can get every morning believing this may be the day I get a job offer. Without the power of God and the hope that flows through that current, I can see why people can decent into depression.

3. Signs and wonders – Acts 6:8 Now Stephen, a man full of God’s grace and power, performed great wonders and signs among the people.

One of the key reasons to tap into the power of God is to help others. There are gifts that all believers can access. If we believe, we can heal, cast out demons, give words of knowledge, give prophecies and more. Our minds try to keep us in a realm we can see and understand. There are too many things that have happened in my life I can not explain. The only answer is “But God.” I have had the honor of healing others, casting out a demon and giving prophecy. So I can personally testify what happens when we allow all 240v flow unrestricted in our lives.

4. Shielding – 1 Peter 1:5 who through faith are shielded by God’s power until the coming of the salvation that is ready to be revealed in the last time.

We know the enemy wants to kill, steal and destroy (John 10:10). When we allow the power of God to course through us, we get a natural barrier to the schemes of the enemy. I like to think about it like a force field around the millennium falcon that protects us from the blaster fire of the enemy.

5. Everything we need 2 Peter 1:3 His divine power has given us everything we need for a godly life through our knowledge of him who called us by his own glory and goodness.

Finally, the power of God gives us everything we need to life a full life. We just need to ask. I know it seems like a catch-all, however, it is so much more. Through His power, we can have a relationship with Him. We can learn our calling. We can get the help we need to make decisions. We can learn how to live the best life possible. The life He wants us to live.

I encourage everyone to decide to plug into the full power of God. Don’t live a powerless life. Don’t live on a generator or a turned down power level. Live in the full power God has give us.