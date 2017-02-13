Whose Glory?

I’ve noticed lately, that when my work is rejected or if I don’t get a lot of views and comments on my blog, I get discouraged and depressed for days. It’s as if my joy is linked to what others think of me. Of course, I want people to read and enjoy my work, if no one reads it then what’s the point, right?

I know God has called me to be a writer. Writing isn’t a gift that was meant for me to keep to myself. I just assumed that if God called me to do it that I would be spectacular at it. After all, I’m created in His image and God is far from mediocre. So when my work is rejected I feel as if I’m not only letting myself down but I’m letting God down too. It’s like I’m not truly using the talent that He entrusted me with.

Well, after a nice, long pity party, the Lord posed a question to me. “If you never receive one cent for your work or never receive any rewards and praise, would you still do what I called you to do and would you do it as passionately?”

Before I realized how much work, time, criticism, heartache and sacrifice was involved in doing what God called me to do, I would have said yes in a heartbeat but now this question gives me pause. I realize that answering this question reveals where my heart truly is. It lets me know who I’m really doing this for. Is it for my glory or God’s?

Our words are so precious, in them is the power of life and death. As writers we have a very powerful gift and weapon at our fingertips. Our words can potentially reach millions of people. If you’re a Christian writer this a huge responsibility. My reason for writing can not be for my glory. It has to be for God’s glory only. When I get to the finish line, I want to hear Him say, “well done, my good and faithful servant.”

“If anyone serves, they should do so with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be praised through Jesus Christ. To him be the glory and the power for ever and ever. Amen.” 1 Peter 4:11 NIV