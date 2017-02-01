Prisoner of Hope

There once was a man who spent his life doing terrible things. He always got what he wanted no matter who was hurt in the process. It seemed as though lying and cheating were second nature to him.

One day, all of his evil deeds finally caught up with him. He was arrested and sentence to life in prison. The only problem was that this time, he was actually innocent of the crime. He figured he was finally getting what he deserved so he decided not to fight it. Besides, he was probably safer in prison than on the streets with all the people he had wronged.

His cell mate was also serving a life sentence. He was a bit older and had already served about twenty years. Every day, all day, he would sing songs of thanksgiving to God. No one understood what he could possibly be so thankful for. Most people just assumed he was off his rocker and let him be, even the guards. Finally, the younger cell mate asked him, “how can you sing about being thankful all the time? What has God done for you other than let you rot in this prison?”

The older man smiled. “It’s because the Lord has answered my prayers. He provided me with shelter and food. He also gave me the most precious gift of all, His forgiveness. Even though I was an evil man, He still loved me and never left my side. I asked for His help to change and He answered me.”

The younger man was still confused and pointed out to him that he was still in prison. “If you’re truly forgiven,” he said, “why are you still locked up?”

The man replied, “I may be physically locked up but my soul is free. My physical imprisonment is only a consequence of my previous actions but the Lord will eventually deliver me and I will be beside Him in the kingdom of heaven.”

While the older man returned back to his singing, the younger man wished he could find that same peace but it was hard for him to wrap his head around the idea that an all powerful God, who is holy and righteous, could ever forgive him, let alone love him. He interrupted the older man once more. “Do you think that God could possibly have enough love for me too?”

“Son,” the man said with twinkle in his eye. “God’s love knows no boundaries. His love and mercy endures forever and there is plenty of room for you in His kingdom. He has kept you alive this long, waiting for you to open your heart to Him. He doesn’t want you to perish. All you have to do is invite Him into your life. If you take that first step, He’ll do the rest. Besides, you lived this long without Him, why not try living the rest of your life with Him. What do you have to lose?”