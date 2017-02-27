Jeff and Mary Beth

by George Dalton

Jeff and Mary Beth are like thousands of American couples, they have two nice cars, two kids and a dog. Between mortgage payment, car payments, braces, and vet bills it take all the make just to make ends meet. They just can’t afford to pledge any money to the church or any charitable things.

One day Jeff picked up his Bible and happened to turn to 2 Corinthians 9:8 and read: And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that always having all sufficiency in everything, you may have an abundance for every good deed;

After he thought about it he turned to his wife and said listen to this and he read it to her. “Honey what do you think, could that really be true for people like us?”

“I know if the Bible says it, it must be true, but we don’t have a dime left at the end of the moth to give to anybody. It must mean that those people who have extra money need to be generous, not hoarding it.” She said.

He laughed and said, “We’ll we sure aren’t hoarding anything, except more bills.”

When he started to work that morning, he put his gas can for the lawn more in the back of his pick-up. When he stopped for gas he also filled the gas can for the lawn mower. Five miles down the road Jeff saw and old man whose car had stalled. At first, he started to drive on by but something told him to stop and see if he could help. “Good morning sir what seems to be the problem.”

“I am on the way to pick up my wife’s medicine and I ran out of gas. I was hoping it would last two more days until our checks come in.”

Jeff immediately thought of the gas can in his truck. “Not a problem sir I just happen to have five gallons of gas in my gas can.”

When Jeff got home he told Mary Beth what had happened.

“Honey that was nice of you. That poor old couple must be on a fixed income, barley struggling to make it from one monthly check to the next.”

“You know it felt really good to help the old gentleman, and it made me feel bad because we think we have it bad, when in fact we have it pretty good compared to that couple.”

The next day Mary Beth had taken her lunch to work and because it was a pretty day decoded to walk over to the park across the street and eat lunch there. She had a sandwich but only ate half of it and was wondering what to do with the other half, she saw an old lady digging through the garbage can as if she was looking for something to eat. She walked over and said, “Pardon me ma’am, would you do me a favor?”

A startled old lady looked at her, none of the well-dressed people like Mary Beth ever talked to her. “Darling, what -cha need.”

“I brought this lunch and it’s more than I can eat, and I hate eating alone, would you be willing to have a picnic with me?”

That evening when Jeff got home there was a call from his banker, asking him to call.

“Oh, no, that can’t be good, have we missed a payment I thought we had covered every-thing.”

“Mr. Johnson, this Jeff Taylor, you called.”

“Thank you for calling me back Jeff, I have some good news, because the interest on your loan is tied to the prime rate, the rat had dropped a full point so your next house payment will be down by one hundred and twenty dollars a month.”

When Mary Beth came in he told her what had happened with the mortgage payment, “Isn’t that great, now maybe we can double up on those payments for Joy’s braces.”

“Let’s think about what we can do with an extra one hundred and twenty dollars a month. Let me tell you about something that happened to me today”

She told him about the bag lady she shared her lunch with. “Remember that scripture you read in 2 Corinthians where it said God gives to us so we can give to others. Do you suppose it is just a coincidence that the day after we gave to a stranger our mortgage payment dropped?”

“Let’s don’t take a chance. Let’s take that whole one-hundred and twenty dollars and pledge it to the church, I know that’s not much but it is a start.”

Wo months later Jeff’s boss called him into his office, “come in Jeff have a seat. The reason I called you in is because Tim has a new job and we would like or you to move up to supervisor. I will give you more responsibility, but it will also bring a five thousand dollar a year rise. Do you think you are ready to take on the supervisor roll?”

That evening when Jeff got home he could hardly wait to tell Mary Beth the good news. After he told her the good news he said, “Just think honey, our income will now be over four hundred dollars a month over our expenses. We can take a vacation next summer or get a pool added to the back yard.”

“Jeff, I don’t think so, look at a verse I read this morning;

Malachi 3:8-10 you are robbing Me! But you say, `How have we robbed You?’ In tithes and offerings. 9 “You are cursed with a curse, for you are robbing Me, the whole nation of you! 10 “Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, so that there may be food in My house, and test Me now in this,” says the LORD of hosts, “if I will not open for you the windows of heaven and pour out for you a blessing until it overflows.”

“Jeff, I don’t think it’s confidential that all these things started happening to us after we started sharing with others including the church. I think we should give more, I think we should increase out pledge to the church and have faith that God is going to do what he says he will do.”

“Honey, you may be right the pastor is asking for people to help teach the little kids classes. Why don’t we sign up and get involved? Even if God doesn’t being us any more blessings, I think we need to be like a wind tunnel the more he blesses us the more we bless others. Let’s see if we can give out more than he gives us.”

“Jeff, the lord Jesus himself said, it is more blessed to give than to, receive.”

“God did say, try me and see if I will not open for you the windows of heaven and pour out for you a blessing until it overflows. Jeff I don’t want to go back to living like we were before you gave that old gentleman the gasoline.”

They both turned and looked as the phone started ringing.