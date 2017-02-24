It’s a Choice

“Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever.” Psalm 118:1

I’m hard pressed to think of anything that endures forever. Cars break down, homes need repair, marriages fail, friendships are severed, and frailty and sickness are sure to overtake us in due time. In spite of these momentary afflictions, we can choose to give thanks because God is good and His love endures forever. If we’re honest, this isn’t how we typically respond when facing difficulty. In truth, I think it’s fair to say that at one time or another we have all been prone to give in to self-pity, fretting and grumbling. However, these attitudes don’t produce the character God desires to develop in us.

When we give careful thought to these words, we can easily find a myriad of reasons to give thanks. We can give thanks because God’s mercies are new every morning, because His compassion fails us not, because He does not treat us as our sins deserve. Think for a moment; if His mercies were not new every morning, we would find ourselves in a terrible state, having to carry the burden of yesterday’s failings and sins. But His mercies are new every morning, give thanks. If His compassion failed us, and He treated us just as our sins deserved, what then? But His compassion never fails. And what if God’s love were conditional? Or if His love were merit based? It isn’t. Give thanks, His love endures forever.

Being thankful is a choice. When we choose thankfulness over complaining something happens. There is a transaction that occurs, and suddenly the spirit of heaviness is lifted, and God turns our mourning into joy, He gives us beauty for ashes. But we must choose.

A heart that overflows with thanksgiving serves us well, for the joy of the Lord is our strength.