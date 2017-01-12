About a year ago, I had reached a low point in my life. I was sitting on a plane returning home from a work meeting I had just attended. My company announced some big changes to the organization, and I had spent the week in a fog, hearing rumors about my job being impacted as new leaders were introducing themselves to the team. The prior six months had also been a difficult time, with a palpable feeling of favor being lifted from the company I had spent a decade with.

But then, as I sat staring at the tray table in front of me, wondering what the future held, I heard God say, “You will be amazed!”

That one word from God immediately changed my mood and gave me a boost of excitement. My thoughts went from worry and fear to hope and promise, wondering what God had in store for this season.

Sure enough, 2016 truly was an amazing year, but not in the way I expected. While my position was eliminated at the company a few months later, God gave me encouragement and peace, and prepared me for the change that was coming as I spent quiet time with Him. Even though I had never earned better than a “C” in college English classes and never thought I would be a writer, God motivated me to write a book that was published in the summer, which just won a literary award. He gave me favor to participate in radio and TV interviews, speak at a women’s leadership conference, and join my church’s healing ministry team. He opened doors to connections with incredible people of faith that I would have never met in other seasons of my life, and allowed me to provide Bibles and other supplies to Christians in Pakistan.

God was true to the word He gave me early in the year that I would be amazed, and in doing so He completely changed the trajectory of my life. Sitting on that plane, I could have never imagined the adventures in store for 2016. And this is just the beginning of the story and a lifetime of being AMAZED.

Most of us know the scripture from Jeremiah 29:11, where God promises to give us “a future and a hope”, but do you realize that He wants that future to be filled with “amazement”? He doesn’t want to just pick you up off the ground and set you back on your current course; He wants to lift you up onto a new trajectory, one where you are able to know and be who you were originally created to be, filled with joy in the purpose God has for your life.

No matter where you are in life’s journey, God is saying to you right now, “YOU WILL BE AMAZED!” Claim this message and take your first step into the great adventure of an amazing life with God, His Son Jesus, and the Holy Spirit!

“Look at the nations and watch— and be utterly amazed. For I am going to do something in your days that you would not believe, even if you were told.”

– Habakkuk 1:5