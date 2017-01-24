I was recently prompted by God to look for a particular book in my nightstand. But what He really intended, as I dug through the many papers, books, and other keepsakes, was to find a very special postcard hidden in the bottom of the drawer, that I had completely forgotten about. The postcard was from my grandmother, who sent me the card while I was in college in the mid-1990s. She was vacationing in Hawaii with my grandfather, as they did every September for many years, and sent me the card just to say hi.

What she wrote on the card reflects very clearly who she was as a person: “God is so good to answer my prayers. His works are all around.” Why would she write that in a note to her grandson? It seems a little random to throw that in there. But that’s what happens when God has activated your life – He is always on your mind, and you are constantly reminded of your relationship with Him in everything you do.

That’s why my grandmother is “My Elijah”.

Elijah was a powerful prophet in the Old Testament. His showdown with the prophets of Baal, where God proved to be the one true God in the eyes of the nation of Israel, is one of my favorite stories in the Bible (1 Kings 18:16-40). Elijah was also privileged to stand on a mountain and witness God’s presence pass by. Finally, he was given the gift of not having an earthly death, as he was taken up to heaven by chariots of fire in a whirlwind, in the sight of his protégé, Elisha.

Elisha was chosen by God to be Elijah’s successor to his prophetic ministry. And when Elijah asked Elisha what he wanted before Elijah was taken to heaven, Elisa responded, “Let me inherit a double portion of your spirit.” (2 Kings 2:9). While it was a difficult request, Elisha was given this gift and had his own dynamic ministry.

When my grandmother died in 2007, I was able to speak at her funeral. At that service, I asked God for a double portion of my grandmother’s spirit. When I look at the way God has activated my life and given me the same passion for His presence as my grandmother had, I see now that God is answering my prayer, as well as the prayers of my grandmother for her grandchildren as she spent quiet time with God.

Who do you have in your life as a role model for walking with God? Have you asked God for a double portion of his or her spirit? I can’t wait to see what happens when you do!