Modern Idolatry

One of the things I am enjoying most about growing older is a greater understanding of God’s word. I have read my bible since childhood, but often without understanding. At times that may have been due to youth, I confess there were times I did not even seek understanding. The reading was just something to cross off my Christian “to-do” list.

If I read a verse and prayed I was good to go. And go I did, work,school, day-care, grocery store, pharmacy, dry cleaners, back to day care, school, kids sports, homework, housework…. but I read a verse or even an entire chapter today so I’m good!

Thankfully, God is very, very patient with His creation.

Over a year ago, I came back to the book of Isaiah. I love this book and this time I did not to want to skim it. I am reading and re-reading and praying for understanding of each word. Even if it means reading one sentence at a time, over and over.

Isaiah 2:8 pierced my heart, “Their land is full of idols, they worship the work of their own hands; that which their fingers have made.”

What? Idols? My hands go to my ears. My earrings are intact, I am not about to toss my jewelry into a pot to make a golden calf. Who would do that? But, in the Old Testament, you find God’s chosen people angry. After the Red Sea was parted to deliver the children of Israel from Egyptian slavery, heavenly manna and quails were provided for food, water from a rock: after all the freedom and following miracles the people got angry that Moses was taking to long to get the Ten Commandments! So they all pitched in their jewelry to use the gold to make a “god” for themselves. They made a large golden calf and feasted before it. Only Moses pleading with God saved them from this great sin. It is hard for me to imagine people who had seen God going before them, falling so hard, so fast. You can find this amazing story in Exodus 32.

Idolatry is a theme in the Old Testament. And people tend to want and worship what they can see with human eyes. Back to Isaiah, Chapter 44 verse 20, God Himself is telling Isaiah, “He feedeth on ashes: a deceived heart hath turned him aside. That he cannot deliver his own soul nor say, Is there not a lie in my right hand.”

God was telling Isaiah about the foolishness of making idols. He used the illustration of a man who cut down a tree, used half of it to cook his dinner, the other half to carve a “god”. After he ate, he fell down and worshiped this lifeless piece of wood he had just used to cook his food! And he was to foolish to see this action as crazy. Much like the children of Israel back in Exodus, making a golden calf after the real God had proved His Power and His Presence to them…

Hmm… My earrings remain intact. No golden calves around here, but have I ever worshiped the work of my own hands?

Have I worshiped the approval of my boss, and to obtain it, have I accepted assignments that interfered with my time with God, my family?

Have I worshiped my children and refused to tell them “no”? Have I allowed meaningless activity’s that were of no benefit to their spiritual growth?

Have I worshiped my paycheck and the so-called security it provided, rather than acknowledging God alone is my provider, I work for Him?

Have I indulged purposefully in television shows, movies and media that were not God honoring?

Have I smugly counted myself righteous because I could cross reading off of my to-do list?

I am guilty of these sins and so many more.

Again, thankfully, God is gracious and has granted me the time to understand, to turn away from and cast down my idols. I will read and re-read Isaiah’s words on this subject till I fully understand each and every one. Idolatry is not a statue, it’s anything we put in front of God’s place in our life.

Keep your earrings intact and check your life, check your heart!

Little children, keep yourselves from idols. Amen. 1st John 5:21

BIO– Alana has been a nurse for over 25 years and loves caring for humans. She is also a writer who believes our words should always encourage, inspire and delight. You can find her online at www.AlanaKhaase.com