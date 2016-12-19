To those who have given up on church, I’m sorry. I know that we have let you down. We’ve betrayed you and made you feel ashamed. We have simply not been good representations of Christ. When there’s no difference between the behavior of God’s people and other people, I can see why you would want to turn your back on God.

I know you expected to be loved and nurtured as soon as you walked through our doors. You expected a safe place to confess your struggles. Instead of supporting you, we made you feel as if you weren’t good enough to not only be our friends but to be in our presence. We judged you by what you looked like and how much money you made. We let you believe that you had to be perfect before you could fellowship with us. This was wrong. Please, forgive us.

The thing you must realize is that we’re imperfect humans. We’re hurting and scared. We have insecurities. Sometimes, we just have bad days and inappropriately take it out on each other. Church is a hospital. It’s where we go for healing. It was never meant to be a place for perfect people to gather. In this hospital, even the doctors, nurses and specialists receive treatment. Our bad behavior should in no way be a reflection of our Heavenly Father. He did not teach us to act this way. Believe it or not, He taught us to love one another. Thank God for His mercy because we fall short of this everyday.

Please, come back home. I can’t promise that we won’t hurt you again because like I said before we’re not perfect. I’m not asking you to come back for us, although, we need you too. I’m asking for you to come back for yourself and more importantly for God. It gives Him great pleasure when His children come together in His name to worship Him. Even though we’re not perfect, He knows we’re trying. Don’t let us or anything else come between your relationship with God. It’s far too important. Don’t let our actions be the cause of you missing out on your blessings. We love you, even if we haven’t learned how to show it properly. More importantly, God loves you and He does know how to show it.

Hope to see you soon.