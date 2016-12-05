The Anchor

I drive across a large body of water every day to get to work and back across to get home. A month ago someone anchored a lovely little sailboat about thirty yards off shore in this bay. At first, I thought the owners were enjoying the beautiful weather. But a weekend has turned into weeks, a month, and now it is obvious that this boat is anchored for some other reason, possibly abandoned.

I mentioned this to my traveling companion as we drove across the bay during bad weather. The beautiful little boat was bobbing and straining at it’s anchor lines. White caps were over the bow and it looked like the little boat may be going down. My companion shook his head and said sadly, “Whoever left it there has more faith in their anchor than I have.”

The boat continued to strain and bob in my rearview mirror.

Like that little boat, I too, have been left alone. The waters under my life have gone from placid to white capped fury in a day. I have strained and struggled against the storms in my life, and my owner appeared to be nowhere in site when I most needed help.

But again, like that little boat, I also have an anchor. My anchor is Hope in God. He can not lie when He makes a promise or an oath. His purposes never change and His purpose in my life is for my good. Because He is good and His love endures forever, it’s an anchor worthy of any storm.

This hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and steadfast, and which enters the Presence behind the veil. Hebrews 6:19

And they came to Him and awoke Him, saying, “Master, Master we are perishing!” Then He arose and rebuked the wind and the raging of the water. and they ceased, and there was a calm. But He said to them, “Where is your faith?” And they were afraid, and marveled, saying to one another, “Who can this be? For He commands even the winds and water, and they obey Him!” Luke 8:24 & 25