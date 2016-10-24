The Man With The Toothless Smile

I didn’t want to get up. It was a gray Saturday morning and my bed was holding me captive. I reluctantly turned over to look at the clock. It was a quarter after eight. If I wanted to miss the Saturday rush at the grocery store, I needed to get moving. I fought with my warm covers and dragged myself out of bed. I decided to skip breakfast because the plan was to get back home before my stomach felt neglected.

Well, so much for that plan. What should have been a fifteen minute drive to the store ended up being an hour thanks to an accident along the way. By the time I arrived, the store was packed. Children ran about mercilessly tugging at their mother’s clothes begging for a sugary treat and darted in between the maze of shopping carts. The noise combined with my very angry and neglected stomach caused my head to throb. If I didn’t get out of there soon a monster was going to emerge.

I finally made my way to the checkout lines, which were all long and excruciatingly slow. At least I wasn’t the only one having a bad day. In the line next to me, a customer complained non-stop that the cashier moved too slow. In the cashier’s attempt to serve the customer as quickly as possible, she dropped some of the groceries on the floor, and that’s when I noticed him.

In the same line as the disgruntled customer, there was an old man sitting on a small stool with a cane in one hand and his shopping cart next to him. He sat on his stool as if he didn’t have a care in the world. His boisterous laugh commanded the attention of everyone around him. His hair was white and lightly tousled about his head and his clothes fit neatly but were worn and faded.

The cashier continued to fumble with the frustrated customer’s groceries, making a bigger mess.

“Maybe they need to get someone who knows what they’re doing over here,” the customer said.

“I’m sorry, Ma’am. I’m going as fast as I can.” The cashier stammered. Her hands shook as she continued to ring up the groceries.

The old man leaned towards the customer and with a wide, toothless smile he said, “do you need any help there, darling.”

I don’t know if it was his toothless smile that calmed the lady, but when she looked at him, her shoulders slumped, her jaws relaxed and a smile came across her face.

“No, thank you, sir.” She said and turned back to the cashier. “It’s ok, honey. It has been a heck of a morning.”

The tension faded and the cashier rang the groceries smoothly. The whole mood in the store changed thanks to the little old man with his big, toothless smile.